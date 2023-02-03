Achain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126,041.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $126,041.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004234 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

