ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading 0.3% Higher

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.09. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

ACMAT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environment, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, and miscellaneous obligations nationwide. It also provides miscellaneous surety such as worker’s compensation, supply, subdivision, license, and permit bonds.

