Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (ABOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,033,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

