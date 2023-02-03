ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock worth $28,409,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.07 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

