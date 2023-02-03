ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
