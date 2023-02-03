ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Read More

