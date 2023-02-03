Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005246 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.07 million and $434,917.53 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.