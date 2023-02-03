Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 121,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

