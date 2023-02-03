Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 277,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,509. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

