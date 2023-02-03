Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 10.2 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.59. 74,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,614. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

