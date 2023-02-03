Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WMS traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 251,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.