Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.48

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 158041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

