Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,214. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

