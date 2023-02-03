Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.