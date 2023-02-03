aelf (ELF) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $102.89 million and $6.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001902 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

