aelf Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. aelf has a total market cap of $104.92 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005245 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001880 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

