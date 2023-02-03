Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,130. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

