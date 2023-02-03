Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.97. 1,405,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

