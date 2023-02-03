Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of ABG traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.15. 144,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

