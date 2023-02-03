Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,382 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

DELL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 952,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

