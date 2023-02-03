Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,999 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,472,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,668,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

