Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,432 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,093. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

