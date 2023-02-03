Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF remained flat at $36.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.