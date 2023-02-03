Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $15.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

