Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

