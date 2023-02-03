Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.23. 373,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,871. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

