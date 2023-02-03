Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $307.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $359.88 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.26. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

