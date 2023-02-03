Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$36.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.34.

AP.UN traded down C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$29.85. 432,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$24.77 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

