Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 260,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 749,108 shares.The stock last traded at $230.52 and had previously closed at $229.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.55.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.