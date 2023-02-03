Alpha Omega Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 384,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

