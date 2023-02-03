Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

