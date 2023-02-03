Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $136.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $136.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GOOG opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

