Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.48.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

