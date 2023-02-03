Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 10,513,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

