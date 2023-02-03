AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,028 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 35,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average is $247.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

