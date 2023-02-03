AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $103.08. 1,661,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

