AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.