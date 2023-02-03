AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. 326,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

