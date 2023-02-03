AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis Price Performance

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.47. 228,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,349. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.