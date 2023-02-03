AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,977. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

