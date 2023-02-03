AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,706 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 243,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,681. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

