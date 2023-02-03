AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.83. 15,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

