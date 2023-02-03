AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Molecular Partners AG has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

