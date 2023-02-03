AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAR traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.