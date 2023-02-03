Alphasimplex Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.7% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITW traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. 584,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,741. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.