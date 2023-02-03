Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.56. 1,107,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $230.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

