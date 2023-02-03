Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up approximately 2.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AECOM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

ACM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 540,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,934. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

