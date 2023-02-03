Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 470,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,323,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

