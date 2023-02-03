Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 205,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 92,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,066,000 after acquiring an additional 249,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $407.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.