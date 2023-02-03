Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of AIMC remained flat at $61.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 459,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 245.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

