Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after buying an additional 795,437 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,824. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.